A Wagener man was charged over the weekend with two different gun-related crimes including shooting at an occupied residence in July.
Shawn Thomas Moss Jr., 23, of Wagener was charged with three counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling and one count of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
On July 31, deputies responded to a residence on JB Swartz Road in Wagener in reference to shots being fired in the area, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The shots reportedly originated from an argument between one of the residents in the home and the suspect, according to the report.
Another victim in the home reportedly witnessed the argument and told deputies the suspect began firing at the house, hitting the door before leaving the residence on foot.
Moss additionally faces a charge for pointing a gun at a man's face on Wagener Road following another argument on June 26.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday morning.