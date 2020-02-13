A Wagener man was charged Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself and attempting to sexually assault a victim delivering a package.
John Joseph Terranova, 61, of Wagener was charged with first-degree assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, according to jail records.
Deputies met with the victim just outside of Wagener in reference to the alleged assault, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim reported she was delivering a package to the suspect's home located on Wagener Road.
As the victim was approaching, the suspect came to the front door and advised her to walk around to the garage area.
The suspect opened the garage door but the victim did not enter the garage, the report states.
While attempting to hand over the package, the victim reported the suspect grabbed her by the right arm and pulled her into the garage.
The victim further reported the suspect exposed himself and attempted to force her to perform sexual acts on him, the report states.
The victim was able to push away and escape.
Following an investigation, Terranova was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center were he was being held as of Thursday afternoon.