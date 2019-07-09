A Wagener man was arrested Monday after a shooting incident last month.
Tra Quan Dashawn Salley, 19, has been charged with six counts of attempted murder and six counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Salley drove up to a car with six people in it and acted like he was going to run into them, according to a report provided by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. He then pointed a gun out of the window, fired three shots at the six, then sped off, the report states.
Salley then returned the borrowed car he was driving, the report says. Three .40-caliber shell casings were collected at Church Street and Lee Street in Wagener where the incident took place.
Salley turned himself in and was arrested Monday, July 8. He was still being held in the Aiken County detention center on Tuesday morning.