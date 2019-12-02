A Wagener man was charged in connection with a shooting incident at a Dollar General parking lot on Nov. 11.
Shavonte Daqwan Pontoo, 24, of Wagener, was charged with assault and battery first degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Deputies arrived on the scene at 6:36 p.m. and spoke with witnesses in relation to a shooting incident, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies reported the suspects and victim were not at the incident location upon arrival, according to the report.
Witnesses reported that Pontoo and another suspect identified as Brachon Golson got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot and entered the store, according to the report.
The victim exited the store and started fighting with Pontoo, a witness reported to deputies.
After the fight, Golson allegedly started shooting at the victim as he was leaving the parking lot in a vehicle, the report states.
Deputies retrieved three .40 caliber shells and dreads from the possible subject's head from the parking lot.
Deputies later met with the victim who said he had a verbal argument with the suspect because of how he was dressed in overalls, the report states.
The victim told deputies he walked away and went into the store.
When he left the store, the victim reported that the suspects continued arguing and during the altercation Pontoo made verbal indications that he was carrying a firearm and threatened to use it, according to the report.
The victim said he struck Pontoo because he believed the suspect had a firearm and did not want to get shot.
The victim reported seeing Pontoo fire two shots at him as he walked away, according to the report. The victim further alleged that Golson fired three shots toward him and his vehicle.
Pontoo was charged Nov. 27 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Pontoo was issued a $30,000 bond, according to the detention center.