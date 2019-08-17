An armed robbery suspect who allegedly held up a Wagener convenience store clerk with a knife was apprehended by Yemassee Police on Saturday evening.

James Herman Hammond, 46, allegedly stole a car from the driveway of a Yemassee home Saturday, according to a news release from the Yemassee Police Department.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Love's Travel Stop located at 409 Yemassee Highway and made contact with the vehicle and its driver who was identified by police as Hammond, according to the release.

After running his information through the agency's database, it was determined that Hammond was also the suspect of an armed robbery of a convenience store in Wagener on Tuesday, according to the release.

Hammond allegedly grabbed the clerk of Harry's Convenience Store in a choke hold Tuesday night, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.

Hammond was placed under arrest for the warrant out of Aiken County as well as on charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

Hammond was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center where he will await extradition to Aiken County.