Aiken can now vote until Friday for the two artist chosen for the Aiken historic mural campaign.
The artists, Erika Rogers and Cindra McCoy, have submitted samples of their work that can be voted on at the Visit Aiken SC Facebook page or the Visit Aiken Instagram account.
The construction of the mural, which is themed "Anything Aiken," will begin Monday, March 2 after the final artist is chosen and will last until April 2.
A reception for the artists will be held Friday, April 3.
The winning artist will be awarded a stipend to cover project costs. All project arrangements will be outlined in a contract and given to the winning artist upon selection.
Artists must choose outside-quality paint for the protection of the building and for protecting the mural against weather conditions.