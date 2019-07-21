The choices for this year's Aiken Commemorative Ornament have been announced, and voting for the contest is now underway.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association formally announced the options for the 2019 ornament (also known as the Aiken Commemorative Medallion) on Thursday this week. The choices are: Aiken Training Track, the Aiken Trolley, The Alley, the Old Aiken Hospital and Palmetto Golf Club.
Voting will end on Aug. 31.
Each year, a selection of notable Aiken landmarks is chosen for the contest. The winner will be crafted into the Aiken Commemorative Ornament for a holiday decoration.
This year marks the 24th Aiken Commemorative Ornament contest. Last year's winner was St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Voting can be done through mail or online. Everyone who votes will be entered into a prize-drawing contest.
The first-place winner of the drawing will receive one commemorative ornament, an ADDA t-shirt and a $25 gift card for downtown businesses. The second place winner will receive one commemorative ornament and a $25 gift card for downtown businesses. Third place will receive one commemorative ornament.
To vote, visit downtownaiken.com. At the bottom of the homepage there will be a "cast your vote" link.
Mail-in votes should be sent to the ADDA at 208-A The Alley, Aiken S.C., 29801. The voter's name, email, address and phone number should be included with the vote.
There is a limit of one vote per person. Duplicate votes from the same household will be eliminated.
For more information, call 803-649-2221 or email adda_asst@atlantic.net.