Today, voters will have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for Aiken City Council.
The Aiken City Council Political Forum will take place today at the Municipal Building in downtown Aiken, 214 Park Ave. S.W.
The event is free to attend; doors open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The forum is being held in advance of the Tuesday, Aug. 13, Republican primary election for candidates vying for the chance to represent District 3 on the Aiken City Council.
Republican candidates for District 3 will be the only candidates on the ballot on Aug. 13.
There are a total of three seats on City Council up for election this year: District 1, District 3 and the at-large position of mayor.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is seeking reelection unopposed.
City Council member Gail Diggs, a Democrat who currently represents District 1, will face off against Jeremy Stevens, a Republican, in the general election in November.
Dick Dewar, who currently represents District 3, is not seeking reelection. The candidates competing in the District 3 primary are Republicans Kay Biermann Brohl, John Klecker and Nick Weaver. John Brecht, the only Democrat, will face the primary winner in November.
For more information about the forum, call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311.
