The general election is Tuesday, and voters in Aiken and other municipalities will be making their choices known to fill leadership positions.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will have the option in all races to “write in” the name of a candidate instead of choosing from among those who filed officially to run.

In Aiken, voters will select the city's next mayor as well as two representatives on City Council.

Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, is running unopposed for mayor.

City Council member and Mayor Pro Tempore Gail Diggs, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in District 1. She is facing political newcomer Jeremy Stevens, a Republican.

In City Council District 3, Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, and John Brecht, a Democrat, are the candidates.

The current City Council member representing the third district, Republican Dick Dewar, earlier this year announced he was not seeking reelection.

All city residents who are registered to vote can vote for mayor. Only District 1 residents can vote in the District 1 race; the same rule applies for District 3.

Local seats also are up for grabs in Burnettown, Monetta, Perry, Salley and Wagener.

In Burnettown, incumbents James McIntosh and Hector Rodriguez are the two candidates for the two open town council seats.

Incumbent Charles McCormick is the only candidate for mayor in Monetta.

Also in Monetta, incumbent Jeffrey McKay is the lone candidate who filed to seek a seat on town council, but two positions are open.

In mid-October, Jerry Martin notified the Aiken County Registration and Elections office that he intended to run for a seat on town council as a write-in candidate.

Shannon Christofferson and incumbent Tony E. Thompson Sr. are the candidates for Seat 3 on town council in Perry.

Incumbent Jenell Gilbert is the only candidate who filed to seek Seat 4 on town council in Perry.

In Salley, incumbent Nathan R. “Bob” Salley is running unopposed for mayor.

Incumbent Marion Milhouse Jr. and Rhonda Poole are vying for Seat 2 on Salley’s town council.

The candidates for Seat 4 on Salley’s town council are Cassandra Hicks Brown, LaDonna Hall and Leah Shackleford.

In Wagener, George Cowboy Day, Jennie Marshall, Kelvin Mitchell, incumbent George Smith and incumbent Ann McLaurin Widener are the candidates for the two seats open on town council.