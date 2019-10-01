The S.C. House District 84 special election is today.
Residents of the district – generally located between Aiken and North Augusta and south beyond the Savannah River Site and Jackson – can vote in the election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Melissa Oremus, a Republican, is facing write-in competition. No Democrats filed for the seat, which is vacant following the death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater.
Oremus was among six Republicans who initially sought to represent the district, parts of which are known as "The Valley."
More recently, Oremus beat fellow small-business owner Alvin Padgett in a primary runoff.
District 84 special election polling precincts
Bath No. 7 – LBC Middle School, 29 Lions Tr, Warrenville, SC 29851
Beech Island 8 – Beech Island Fire Dept., 1565 Sand Bar Ferry Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842
Carolina Hts 10 – American Legion Post 232, 6070 Broadcast Drive, North Augusta, SC 29841
Clearwater 12 – Clearwater Elementary School, 4552 Augusta Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842
Gloverville 15 – First Baptist Church Gloverville, 2212 Augusta Rd, Gloverville, SC 29828
Jackson No. 17 – Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St, Jackson, SC 29831
Langley No. 18 – Langley Community Center, 2724 Augusta Rd, Langley, SC 29834
Lynwood No. 19 – Burnettown Municipal Bldg, 3187 Augusta Rd, Warrenville, SC 29851
Talatha No. 37 – New Ellen. Middle School, 814 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809
Warrenville 41 – 1St Baptist Church Warrenville, 1012 Aiken Blvd, Warrenville, SC 29851
Belvedere No 44 – Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr., North Augusta SC 29841
Misty Lakes No 45 – Mims Grove Baptist Church, 843 Ridge Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860
Hammond No. 48 – New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842
Windsor Springs 49 – Clearwater Elem Sch, 4552 Augusta Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842
Breezy Hill 50 – Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829 Mid Valley No. 51 – Aiken County Career Ctr, 2455 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Warrenville SC 29851
Pine Forest 59 – Pine Forest Baptist Church Annex, 2827 Pine Log Rd, Warrenville, SC 29851 Silver Bluff 61 – Silver Bluff High Sch., 64 Desoto Dr, Aiken, SC 29803
Ascauga Lake 63 – Mt Transfiguration Bap Ch, 350 Blanchard Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841
Sleepy Hollow 65 – St Aug Of Cant Epis Ch, 1630 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803
Mid Valley No. 71 –Mid Valley Ch Of Nazarene, 3526 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829
Hammond No. 81 – New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC 29842
Ascauga Lake No. 84 – Friendship Baptist Church, 124 Clearmont Dr., North Augusta SC 29841