The South Carolina Democratic presidential primary is Saturday, Feb. 29.
Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The primary is open, meaning a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to participate and cast a ballot. There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year; the state GOP decided against it.
The deadline to register to vote in the first-in-the-South primary has already passed. More than 116,000 Aiken County residents are registered to vote, according to the latest figures from the S.C. Election Commission. A majority are female.
Eight Democrats — Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren — are in the running for the White House. Bloomberg will not be on the South Carolina ballot.
Voters can find their polling location as well as a sample ballot on the S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org.
The general election is Nov. 3.