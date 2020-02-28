Vote Here, Aiken High School (copy)
Buy Now

The South Carolina Democratic presidential primary is Saturday.

 Staff Photo by Colin Demarest

The South Carolina Democratic presidential primary is Saturday, Feb. 29.

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The primary is open, meaning a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to participate and cast a ballot. There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year; the state GOP decided against it.

The deadline to register to vote in the first-in-the-South primary has already passed. More than 116,000 Aiken County residents are registered to vote, according to the latest figures from the S.C. Election Commission. A majority are female.

Eight Democrats — Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren — are in the running for the White House. Bloomberg will not be on the South Carolina ballot.

Voters can find their polling location as well as a sample ballot on the S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

Tags