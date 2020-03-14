Dust flew and shrubs got a trimming while paint, shelves and ceiling fans went into place around several communities Friday, all at the hands of Savannah River Site employees in the midst of the United Way of Aiken County's annual Day of Caring.
The volunteer campaign, associated with the United Way's Project Vision, "went great," in the words of Lindsey MonBarren, a spokesman for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. Her employees provided more than 200 volunteers for a variety of tasks.
"We ... are really proud to be a part of this United Way project. We're proud to be able to give back to the community, and we're just happy that our employees have such a giving spirit," she said.
A wheelchair ramp was taking shape on Rushton Road at a home where a crew of six SRNS employees were on duty. Volunteer Anthony Carraway recalled "an awesome day – warm, sunny and a great day to work."
Sherri Siler, representing Mental Health America of Aiken County, recalled seeing volunteers engaged in a variety of clean-up, painting and renovation efforts on Greenville Street, specifically at Nurture Home and also next door at Aiken Community Medical Center.
Hai Nugen, an employee of SRNS, helped lead a crew focusing on building shelves and improving the lighting at the Graniteville thrift shop run by Area Churches Together Serving. Other groups gathered at work sites around North Augusta, Jackson and New Ellenton.
Volunteer Robert Abshire, who served at a site on Reynolds Pond Road as part of a crew from SRNS, made similar comments. "Good weather, good people and it all came together nicely."
Sharon Rodgers, president of the local United Way, said the overall volunteer count was above 300. "Everybody is safe and sound, and the day was epic. Absolutely epic. I mean, we had 27 different sites. We've never had that many. It was an amazing day. The weather was beautiful, everybody was just so happy to be out and helping. It's just such a generous and compassionate group of volunteers. They're just amazing. I mean, there's no other word to describe them. Awesome, amazing."