Since the proposal of the affordable housing Woodford Trace apartments in October, local residents and business owners alike have expressed their concerns with having another housing complex built on Aiken's Southside.
With the existing Palmetto Crossing apartments already so close to Whiskey Road – an area with traffic congestion, a lack of pedestrian-friendly crosswalks, and "sidewalks that lead to nowhere," according to one resident – business owners near Whiskey and Dougherty roads implored the city to consider building the complex in a different location.
However, on Jan. 13, Aiken City Council voted 5-2 to give final approval of an ordinance to annex, rezone and approve the concept plan for the Woodford Trace apartments development, a 48-unit multifamily development containing two- and three-bedroom units on 4.56 acres near Owens Street.
A voice in development
The complex will be built with the addition of a new road, currently known as the "Owens Street Extension," that will incorporate a driveway for the proposed apartments with the intention of "alleviating, but not eliminating" traffic and additional foot traffic along Whiskey and Dougherty roads.
During the Jan. 13 meeting, City Council member Andrea Gregory said the "overall picture" is that the need for affordable housing in Aiken is apparent and that adding the 48 units will not "make or break Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road much further."
Gregory specified the importance of the city taking the developers up on their offer to build the road, stating it would give the city a chance to "create some kind of stipulations for the city to make a difference."
"If we don't support this as a city, (the developer) will move forward with the county where they don't have to add any sidewalks or (other measures). They have that option," Gregory said during the meeting. "We're going to throw safety out the window."
Hollis Fitch, principal of Flatiron Partners who represented the Woodford Trace developers at the Jan. 13 meeting, said the developers "absolutely" would go to the county to move forward with the project if the city had voted against it.
The Owens Street Extension is the developer's attempt to be "good neighbors" at a cost to the project, he said.
"What we're proposing works to fix some of the (traffic problem that already exists), but won't fix everything," Fitch said. "That won't come for a very long time when the city has the ability to invest in a greater amount of money," Fitch said.
The problem 'already exists'
Fitch, who grew up in Aiken, said the traffic problem on Whiskey has always existed.
While all those who voiced concerns during the meeting had "legitimate concerns," the construction of the apartments will not add a big impact to a problem that "already exists," he said.
"The key thing here is that the traffic study done by the third engineer that the city forced us to hire indicated that the complex had a negligible impact," Fitch said.
Fitch said the Owens Street connector road is just the "start" of the project and that the overall timeline for the project could take anywhere from 12 to 16 months.
Affordable housing needed
The Woodford Trace apartments is specified as "workforce housing" that will house nurses, police officers and such, said attorney and representative for the developer Kevin Pethick, which is different from Section 8 housing.
"The community has an excellent location with easy access to employment, retail, parks, public transportation and community services," reads a project narrative provided to City Council. The narrative also states that "residents (are anticipated) to work within one mile of the community."
Fitch said the program the developers operate under is described as a "low income housing tax credit program" that is "designed to incentivize private investments to provide affordable housing," Pethick said.
The tax incentive provides developers with less debt, allowing them to offer "more affordable rent" to potential tenants, he said.
With Section 8 housing, the federal government pays the rent for the tenant, or a portion of it.
To qualify for Section 8 housing, income limits are created for families containing anywhere from one individual to eight individuals. Extremely low-income for a family of one may be $15,000 a year, but for a family of eight, $30,000 a year may be an extremely low-income level.
The initial qualifying income for the proposed Woodford Trace apartments is $22,000-$40,740, according to documents submitted to the city.
The difference between the "workforce housing" the developers are offering and Section 8 housing is that "Woodford Trace would be more akin to rent control than public housing," Fitch said.
Mixed resident reactions
Despite the new road addition to the project, several business owners in the area were still against the apartments and road.
Marsha Hopkins, owner of Aiken Motorcycle on Whiskey Road, previously submitted a letter of concerns and photos of the affects Palmetto Crossing has already had on her property. She said the development is on the "doorstep" of both her business and warehouse.
Hopkins went before the council to list her concerns for her business and concerns for the community, as well.
Hopkins said during the Jan. 13 meeting that Whiskey Road and the surrounding roads are overused and that she has witnessed accidents in the area.
"Rezoning in this area to allow planned residential is not in the best interest of the area businesses, and it may close the door to any new businesses who may want to locate in that area," Hopkins said.
Hopkins added that while she disagrees with the council's decision to allow the apartments, but said she respects the City Council and their decision.
"They were between a rock and a hard place," Hopkins said.
Dan Fishburne, owner of Glassworks on Owens Street, described the council's decision as "the beginning of the infrastructure Whiskey Road needs."
Fishburne was one of the many business owners among Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road who opposed the development of Woodford Trace apartments.
"We did get some infrastructure out of the deal, and if we hadn't contested it, we wouldn't have gotten it; and the taxpayers don't have to pay for it," Fishburne said. "However, we didn't get what we wanted. We wanted to halt construction on the Southside so the infrastructure to catch up. Unfortunately, it takes years for the infrastructure to catch up."
Despite the Whiskey Road's issues, Fishburne said he is confident the Owens Street Extension will help ease traffic issues and said Council did right by making the decision.
"(Council) can't please everybody, but they try; and they also have an obligation of the city," Fishburne said.
One Palmetto Crossing citizen, Diane Potenzo, said even though the Owens Street Extension is an improvement for the location, she is still concerned about its close proximity of her building.
Potenzo, who currently lives in Palmetto Crossing, said she thinks the Owens Street Connector road will be an improvement for the location, but she was still concerned about its close proximity to her residential building.
"That first building is probably less than 20 feet from the (fire) road," Potenzo said.
Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland said that when Palmetto Crossing was constructed, developers took into account the building's distance from the fire road and that a 20-foot maximum is "standard" for the city's design requirement for multi-family constructions.
The total cost for the development of the apartment complex is $8,800,000.
'Future leaders' weigh in
The members of the Aiken High School Rotary Interact Club, consisting of "future leaders" Cecilia Rhodes, Carly Burgess, Peter Flores and Jay Dicks, attended the Jan. 13 City Council meeting in order to gain insight on how large-scale decisions are made.
The students, all of whom are fairly new drivers, have experienced the traffic issues Aiken residents pointed out at the meeting.
Rhodes said that while her club is concerned with the traffic issues, they also are sympathetic to the developers.
"Our generation is more willing to compromise," Rhodes said. "We're going to be the ones driving on (Whiskey Road) and making all these decisions when everyone else who voted in there is gone."
Dicks said, as a driver, he has witnessed people running across the street.
"It's very dangerous and shows that the infrastructure is dated," Dicks said. "I can see both sides to what they were saying in there, and not changing (the road) will not make a difference. It's definitely important that we improve infrastructure but also not deprive someone of the opportunity to help out."
Flores went into the meeting against the affordable housing complex and extension road.
"The location of it is just not good," Flores said. "Owens is pretty much the worst part of that whole area, but I understand that they're putting it there for people who want jobs."
Flores also noted that, while Whiskey Road and the rest of the area is too congested, it is the drivers on the road that make the impact.
"Driving is just a dangerous thing in general," Flores said. "It can be fun, but you have to look out all the time."
Burgess said the issues on Whiskey Road would continue but that it was up to the people of Aiken to keep voicing their concerns.
"If they want Whiskey Road fixed, they need to voice their opinions," Burgess said.