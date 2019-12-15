Without leaving Aiken, you can explore a shipwreck on the ocean floor or go for a walk in outer space.
At VizionVR, “you name it, we have it,” said Bill Lavarnway, who owns the new virtual reality arcade with his wife, Sheena, and their son, Aaron.
VizionVR opened last month at 955 Dougherty Road, Unit B.
Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We provide three separate types of virtual reality experiences,” Bill Lavarnway said.
VizionVR has four KAT Walk Mini omnidirectional treadmills.
“You get on one and put on a virtual reality headset,” Lavarnway said. “You actually have to run, jump and duck and stuff as you are going through the virtual reality game or experience.”
There also is a Mixed Reality room.
“We actually film you in your virtual reality experience or game, and we provide you with a URL to share,” Lavarnway said. “We superimpose the game or the experience around you completely. It will be you inside the game.”
What Lavarnway described as VizionVR’s “main attraction” is the Holodeck.
“We have seven virtual reality stations that can accommodate up to three players each,” he said. “In that Holodeck, we have a projection screen wall wrapping around 350 degrees. It’s called an immersion wall, and it’s basically like a surround theater. There are movies and videos of graphics that are rotating for decoration. But eventually, we’re going to have it to where it’s a full game that is wrapped around you, and you can interact with it with laser guns or something else.”
So far, one of VizionVR’s most popular games has been Beat Saber, which has light sabers and adrenaline-pumping music.
“Another popular one is Job Simulator, where you actually go to a job like an office job or an auto mechanic’s job,” Lavarnway said. “Everybody enjoys it, from kids on up. It’s a very simple graphic one compared to other virtual reality games, and it’s kind of realistic. But sometimes the simplest ones work better.
“We also have simulated war games,” he added, “and you can do escape rooms in virtual reality.”
Lavarnway has a locksmith business, Lock Tech, and his wife used to run Sign Pro Graphics, a company that designed custom signs and offered other services.
“She sold that business (Sign Pro Graphics), so we could open VizionVR,” Lavarnway said. “While our son was growing up, we kept asking ourselves, ‘What is there to do here for the younger generation?’ For those who want to get out and do something other than go to the movie theater, we don’t have much anymore. They tore down the bowling alley (on Whiskey Road). We said, ‘Let’s try doing entertainment and virtual reality experiences,’ and so far, we’ve been doing really well.”
For more information about VizionVR, call 803-680-6840 or visit vizionvr.com.
There also is a VizionVR page on Facebook.