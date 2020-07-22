The Aiken County Public School District has brought in an outside hire to be the new chief officer of operations and student services for Aiken County Public Schools.
Dr. Corey Murphy, a Virginia schools administrator and a native of Spartanburg, was appointed to the position earlier this month. His appointment was announced by the school district on Tuesday.
Murphy's appointment was approved unanimously by the Aiken County School Board, according to a press release from the school district. He succeeds Dr. Shawn Foster, who held the position for five years before accepting a superintendent's position in Orangeburg County in June.
Murphy will assume the role as chief officer of operations and student services of the Aiken County Public School District this month.
For the past three years, Murphy has served as chief of staff for Williamsburg-James City-County Public Schools in Virginia – a job with responsibilities he claims are very similar to those in the position he accepted in Aiken County.
“The duties of the Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services align very closely with what I am doing now as Chief of Staff here in Virginia,” Murphy said in a news release. “When I saw the position, it was very attractive. It was in a beautiful part of the state and in a place located almost perfectly between the two areas where I’ve been spending the majority of my time right now.”
As a chief of staff in Virginia's public schools, some of Murphy's responsibilities include overseeing: student services, athletics, human resources, equity initiatives, communications, long-range master planning, principal mentoring, school board policy revisions, special education, health services, social work and psychological services.
Murphy also led the school system through a Five-Year Strategic Planning Process and implemented the school system’s first Long-Range Facility Master Plan which incorporated a diverse group of leaders from the surrounding community, according to the release.
Murphy began his career in education as a biology and chemistry teacher. He served as an assistant principal at Camden High School, a principal at Beaufort High School, and principal at Great Falls High School.
Murphy also has military experience from his time in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“Becoming adept at rapid transition is important in the military, and that’s basically what I am doing right now,” said Murphy. “Basically, I am making a permanent change of station moving from Virginia to South Carolina, so I already know some of the things I need to do right now and what to expect. I’m very excited to meet everyone in Aiken as well as the folks in my departments.”
Murphy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Education degree in educational leadership and supervision from the University of South Carolina. He holds an Educational Specialist degree in educational administration, and a Doctorate of Philosophy in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.