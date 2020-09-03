A Virginia man reportedly impersonated a law enforcement officer before fleeing from police in Aiken.
John Ungvarsky, 40, of Norfolk, Virginia, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, no injury or death first offense, according to jail records.
At approximately 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Willow Run Road N.E. in Aiken in reference to a suspicious person parked on a victim's property, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle left the property and was followed by law enforcement who had initiated blue lights and sirens.
The driver stopped, then suddenly drove off as police approached the vehicle.
Deputies went back to the original incident location and spoke to witnesses who said the suspect was "making faces and yelling at the witnesses, stating that he was a federal agent," the report reads.
The suspect reportedly told the witness that "law enforcement wouldn't do anything to him," if they reported him to police.
Later that day, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call involving the suspect.
Police found the suspect parked in a drainage ditch on Beaufort Street N.E. Responding officers reported that the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs when police attempted to approached the vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, leading police on a slow chase at 35 mph, the report states.
Police were eventually able stop the suspect at a red light.
When the officer asked the suspect why he didn't stop, the driver replied he has PTSD, according to the report.
"I informed him he knew we were police officers, and he said anyone could be police officers," law enforcement documented in the report.
Ungvarsky was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday afternoon.