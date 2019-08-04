Moms Demand Action, in Partnership with Women in Black, will hold a vigil in Aiken on Monday, Aug. 5, that will honor the victims of mass shootings and protest the gun violence that lead to their deaths.
The vigil will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
"We’re protesting gun violence, and the Women in Black are protesting any form of violence," said Aiken Moms Demand Action Lead Emilie DeGryse on Sunday.
Moms Demand Action is a group that advocates for an end to gun violence in the United States, particularly in schools.
At 5:20 p.m., they will have a moment of silence honoring the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which occurred within hours of each other over the weekend.
Dozens of people were injured, and 29 were killed.
DeGryse was in Washington, D.C., when the attacks occurred for a Moms Demand Action event. After the shootings happened, Moms Demand Action members — including DeGryse — marched on the capital, leading a protest of hundreds of people.
Bethlehem Church is located at 902 Hitchcock Drive S.W.