The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a fatal shooting in Graniteville and additional information on three wanted people.

The Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartment Drive in Graniteville for a shots fired call late Tuesday night.

Deputies found Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, shot at least once and unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also found Jackson's 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, injured. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The three suspects involved in this investigation is described as three Black males, according to a news release by the Sheriff's Office.

Each of the suspects appear to be between 5’7” to 5’11” in height, according to the news release.

In the attached video, one suspects is wearing a dark color jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The second suspect is wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt with black sweatpants with a red strip.

The third suspect is seen wearing a dark color jacket with hood and dark blue pants.

The initial course of this investigation has led to the belief that this shooting incident is gang related and that the victims were not the intended targets.

These suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office said.

