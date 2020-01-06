The nine people whose lives were lost because of the train derailment in Graniteville on Jan. 6, 2005, had backgrounds in communities as far-flung as Sherbrooke, Quebec, and Overland Park, Kansas, according to reports in the Aiken Standard. Six Avondale Mills employees were among the casualties. The victims were as follows:
• Steven W. Bagby, of Augusta, was one of the Avondale workers. A native of Germany, the 38-year-old had become a father 10 days before the train wreck, and was described by a relative, in a January 2005 Aiken Standard article, as “a man who gave of himself in ways that were pure of heart,” with a gift for making perfect strangers feel like family.
• Tony M. DeLoach, 56, was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Marines and was retired from Graniteville Co. The lifelong Aiken County resident was known to some as “the Shrimp Man” because of his role selling shrimp on Main Street in Graniteville, as recalled in the late Nina Nidiffer’s book on the Graniteville calamity, titled “Un-Natural Disaster.”
• Allen Frazier, an Avondale worker, lived in Ridge Spring. The lifelong Aiken County resident was 58 years old and worked as a third-shift supervisor, having been with the company since 1968. The company’s written tributes included a co-worker’s description of Frazier as “always a quiet and soft-spoken person.”
• John Laird Jr., 24, lived in North Augusta and also worked for Avondale. An article in the Aiken Standard included the notation that the heavy-equipment operator died “trying to help his fellow Avondale Mills employees escape from the ... chlorine cloud.”
• Fred "Rusty” Rushton III, a Warrenville resident and lifelong Aiken County resident, was 41. A boiler operator, he was remembered in an Avondale tribute as someone who “knew his job really well and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed one.”
• Christopher Seeling, 28, a native of Kansas, had lived most recently in West Columbia, having moved to the South to work for Norfolk Southern. He was the ill-fated train’s conductor. Seeling had reportedly pursued a career in the railroad industry since age 7, when he showed an intense fascination with trains.
• Graniteville resident Willie Charles Shealey, a National Guardsman, was 43, and served Avondale as a third-shift supervisor. An Aiken Standard article recalled his final minutes of life, noting, “When he heard about the chlorine leak, he directed his energies toward helping others, committing a selfless act assisting others out of the mill building to safety and by shutting off the machinery.” He and Laird, in death, were found arm-in-arm, apparently having tried “to help each other out of the plant when they succumbed to the fumes,” according to the newspaper’s account.
• Joseph Stone, 22, was a trucker known on CB radio as “Rolling Stone.” A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, he had arrived in Graniteville near the end of a shift on the afternoon before the wreck and opted to sleep in his cab the night of the wreck so he could unload his cargo in the morning. He normally traveled about 3,100 miles a week, hauling goods back and forth between Canada and the eastern United States.
• Willie Lee Tyler, of Aiken, had been with Avondale since 1968, and his career highlights included being Avondale’s nominee in 2000 as the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance’s “Manufacturing Citizen of the Year.” His final professional role was as a chemical controller. A lifelong Aiken County resident, he was 57 years old.