The victim of a recent hostage situation in North Augusta is said to be in stable condition as of Thursday morning after being shot several times.
The female victim, who sustained four gunshot wounds, is said to be in stable condition as of 4 a.m. Thursday, said Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Just before noon on Wednesday, a heavy police presence gathered in the area of Georgia Avenue and West Hugh Street in North Augusta after a report of shots fired in the area was made.
The suspect, Rodney Lamarcus Bettis, barricaded himself in his apartment along with the victim, the suspect's girlfriend, police on the scene reported.
Police believed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Neighbors were escorted from their homes as multiple agencies attempted to negotiate with the barricaded suspect.
The victim was eventually freed from the home and was taken by ambulance to the Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.
After hours of attempted negotiations, Bettis took his own life and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigation continues into the incident and Bettis will be autopsied in Newberry on Friday.