A Hodges, South Carolina, man has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle collision in Edgefield County that occurred Saturday.
Brady A. Williams, 49, ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a ditch while traveling on U.S. Highway 378, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., just 8 miles east of McCormick.
The crash caused Williams to be ejected from the vehicle, the Highway Patrol reported.
Police reported he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Williams suffered severe head and body injuries from the collision and was declared dead on the scene, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said.
An autopsy will not be conducted, Burnett said.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.