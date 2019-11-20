Deputies are searching for the suspect of an early morning shooting in Aiken County that led to a victim sustaining three gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred on 157 Weaver St. at 1:06 a.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The victim was stable and alert when transported to a local hospital to receive treatment, Abdullah said.
The suspect was identified as a male with a mask on.
Deputies are seeking to find more information on the identity of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 648-6811 or submit a tip to http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&.