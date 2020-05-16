The victim of a Thursday morning crash has been identified.
Daniel J. Slate, 40, of Warrenville was identified as the driver of a 2006 Nissan SUV that crashed into a tree and "burst" into flames, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The pathologist made the identification using dental X-rays due to extensive burns.
Around 1:25 a.m. May 14, Slate was headed south on Hudson Road, blew through a stop sign, crossed over Trolley Line Road and hit a tree head on, Ables said.
Slate was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Ables said. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma.
Results of a toxicology analysis are pending.