The Edgefield County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly structure fire that took place in North Augusta on Monday.
Patricia Robinson, 77, of North Augusta was pronounced dead following the structure fire that occurred early Monday morning.
The coroner's office confirms the victim lived in the home, located on Sweetwater Court, just inside Edgefield County.
The home remains collapsed and severely burned.
An autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed Robinson's cause of death was smoke inhalation, the coroner's office reported.
Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, the coroner's office believes Robinson's death was accidental and no foul play was involved.