Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to South Carolina.

Pence will be the keynote speaker at U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan's ninth annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, an Upstate fundraiser that's billed as South Carolina's largest conservative gathering.

Previous guests have included former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Ben Carson, President Donald Trump's current housing secretary.

Duncan, a Republican representing the state's 3rd Congressional District, said it was a privilege to have the vice president headline the event, which is free to veterans and first responders, among others.

"Vice President Pence has been working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to make America great again!" Duncan said in a statement. "The vice president is a friend and a strong conservative ally fighting for our beloved liberties against the radical socialist agenda that is spreading among the Democrat Party."

Pence has made at least two high-profile trips to the Palmetto State this year.

The vice president helped kick off U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's reelection bid at events in Myrtle Beach and Greenville and, prior to that, toured a Columbia opportunity zone with Graham's counterpart, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Pence last year stumped for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, then a Republican candidate.

The Faith and Freedom BBQ is set for Aug. 26 at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.