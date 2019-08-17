Members and friends of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5877 offered a salute and reviewed a chapter of World War II history Friday evening, in honoring 99-year-old Cumberland Village resident Sam T. Price.
The gathering, one day after Price's birthday, included a telling of his service aboard the SS Northern Sun, which encompassed its rescue of three men who survived the steam tug Menominee's sinking (by a German U-boat) in March 1942, near the mouth of Chesapeake Bay.
Price, in his memoirs, wrote, "Even on the coastwise runs it was not uncommon to see the smoke from torpedoed burning ships. Coming north in 1942, some survivors were spotted off the coast of Virginia. A lifeboat was lowered in the sea and the crew rowed out and put three men in the lifeboat and brought them back to the ship.
"Two of the men were in pretty good condition, but the third one was a very young boy, 17 years of age. He was barely alive. The men did everything they could for him but he passed away. I believe a Coast Guard boat took them off the ship."
U-boat 754 had sunk the Menominee and two of its three barges in the pre-dawn hours of March 30, 1942, and the Northern Sun came across the scene about five hours later, around 8 a.m. All of the barge crew members had reached lifeboats, but the Menominee, after cutting loose the barges, headed for shore at full speed and was sunk by the U-boat.
The months and years that followed had Price come through the war physically unscathed, and he learned the ways of "boilers, main engines (both turbines and reciprocating), diesel engines, auxiliary pumps, generators, etc.," he wrote.
His post-war work included some years at sea and some, from the early 1950s into the late 1960s, at a large department store in Tampa. He was widowed twice along the way, and moved to Aiken this year, having most recently lived in Perry, a small town in north-central Florida.