Veterans talked about their experiences in the military and how their service in the armed forces influenced their lives during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
The members of the panel that was part of a special Veterans Day program were Owen Clary, Bud Coward, Candy Hamilton, Chuck Munns and Andrew Siders.
Ret. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Dean Sackett was the moderator.
“There were lots of important lessons that I learned in the Marine Corps,” said Siders, who is Aiken County Council’s vice chairman. “One is that when a sand gnat bites you, don’t swat it. For anybody who has ever been to Parris Island, you understand that.
“But the biggest lesson I learned,” he continued, “was that there are some things that are bigger than yourself. And honor is bigger than yourself. The Marine Corps taught me that honor is the most important thing – honor for your country, honor for yourself and honor for your family.”
For Clary, who was in the U.S. Coast Guard, the most important lesson he learned was to listen.
“When you are an officer you are of course in command,” he said. “You direct people, but you also listen to the people below you. You listen to the enlisted men.”
Some of the panel members talked about the skills that they learned in the military that helped them later in life.
Because of her variety of experiences, Hamilton developed confidence and versatility.
“I realized I could do any job,” said the U.S. Army veteran.
Munns, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, mentioned attention to detail and critical thinking as the most important skills he acquired.
“To operate a nuclear power plant (submarine) underwater – under ice sometimes – with 140 teenagers, very smart teenagers, you have to have attention to detail that goes beyond the norm.”
As for critical thinking, Munns believes it gave this country the upper hand over the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
“They were creatures of process, and they called us cowboys,” Munns said. “We were cowboys because we critically thought about what to do next. It wasn’t what the book said. It was what the right thing was at that time for what we needed to do to gain an advantage over the Soviets.”
Bud Coward, a U.S. Air Force veteran, listed skills related to teamwork, leadership, time management and protocol as being among the most important to him during and following his military service.
“Sound decision making was one of the other skills that I learned very early on, and it was extremely important,” Coward said.
Sackett and four members of the panel currently are Rotary Club of Aiken members.
Clary is a former member. He now belongs to the Rotary Club of Charleston.