Those who have served in the armed forces will be honored Monday in Aiken during a Veterans Day ceremony at Aiken County Memorial Park.
The Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 is the organizer of the event, which will begin at 11 a.m.
The keynote speaker will be Aiken County Veterans Affairs Director Dwight Bradham Jr.
He is a retired South Carolina National Guard major. His service in the National Guard included tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Bradham has been the county’s veterans affairs director since 2015.
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, also will speak during the Veterans Day ceremony.
Hammons Detachment Junior Vice Commandant Dave Smith will be the narrator for the event.
The detachment’s commandant, Larry Frelin will make opening and closing remarks.
Hammons Detachment Chaplain Ken Phipps will deliver the invocation.
There also will be a presentation of colors by students from Aiken High School’s NJROTC program and patriotic music during the ceremony.
The program also will include a wreath-laying ceremony.
Frelin said there would be 100 folding chairs set up for attendees to use.
The Veterans Memorial Park is at 1435 Richland Ave. E.