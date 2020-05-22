The Friends of the Animal Shelter is reminding U.S. veterans and active military personnel that they can adopt a pet from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, compliments of FOTAS donors.
Bonding closely with a pet can be a powerful and healing experience. It is with this in mind that FOTAS proudly sponsors the adoption fees for active military and veterans.
“Sponsoring these Aiken County Animal Shelter adoptions year-round is our small way of thanking the men and women who protect and serve our country,” said FOTAS Communications Director Bob Gordon. “We’re proud to support the men and women who serve our country.”
Having a pet can be comforting and reassuring to vets who return from overseas, especially if they are suffering from anxiety or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Veterans sometimes come to the county shelter to find a therapy pet or service animal. Dogs and cats can reduce anxiety and help them transition back into a normal day-to-day life.
U.S veterans or active military service members can visit the Aiken County Animal Shelter and adopt a free pet compliments of FOTAS. A veteran’s card or military ID is necessary.
The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, email info@FOTASaiken.org or call the shelter at 803-642-1537.