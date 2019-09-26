A car chase Tuesday night between deputies and a Warrenville man ended with drug and firearm possession charges being filed.
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24, of Warrenville, was charged with driving under suspension second offense, DUI second offense, trafficking meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense.
He also was charged with failure to stop for blue light, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail reports.
Deputies spotted Johnson, known to have a suspended license, on Augusta Road near Howlandville Road while conducting a business check, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
When the investigating deputy attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled in his vehicle, according to the incident report.
The pursuing deputy saw an object being thrown out of the driver’s side window during the chase.
Deputies were able to deploy tire deflation devices in the path of the suspect’s vehicle, deflating three of the tires, according to the report.
The suspect's vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block of Augusta Road, according to the report.
Johnson was taken into custody by deputies without incident.
According to the report, the object thrown from the vehicle was discovered to be an AR-15 loaded with a 100-round drum magazine.
Deputies also located a quantity of suspected illegal drugs in the vehicle which included methamphetamine, marijuana and Ecstasy.
Johnson was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was booked. He was released Thursday morning after posting bond for $57,504.50.