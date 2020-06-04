A vehicle fire in Aiken temporarily slowed traffic on Edgefield Highway (S.C. 19) on Thursday afternoon as first responders doused flames.
Around 2:30 p.m., police scanner traffic reported a call for a vehicle carried on a trailer being fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Edgefield Highway and Sassafras Road.
The fire was doused before reaching nearby brush and homes.
An officer at the scene reported the trailer was unhitched when the fire began.
The fire appeared to be accidental, an officer on scene said.
No injuries were reported.