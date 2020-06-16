A section of the nearly 100-year-old wall that borders the Aiken County Historical Museum was demolished sometime Monday night after a vehicle was driven through it.
At 10:08 p.m., police responded to the damage to the wall which faces South Boundary Avenue, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The damage to the wall amounts to $3,000, Public Safety reported.
While investigating, officers observed vehicle parts possibly belonging to a black Volkswagen.
Police followed a trail of what was believed to be radiator fluid but were unable to locate the damaged vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this collisions or has seen a damaged vehicle fitting the description is asked to contact Public Safety at (803) 642-7740 or submit a tip to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.