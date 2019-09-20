An outbreak of lung injury linked by the CDC to vaping has captured the attention of the nation. Over 500 cases and seven deaths have been reported to the CDC, and a significant portion of those affected are young people – some who reported vaping for only a handful of years.
Inhaling substances can affect a number of the body's systems.
Dr. Janet Utz, a cardiologist at the Carolina Heart and Vascular Center, believes the long-term effects of vaping may actually be worse on the circulatory system than the lungs, and she's starting to see the evidence here in Aiken.
"Imagine trying to drive a race car with narrowed, damaged hoses and gummy oil – it just doesn't work," Utz said. "It's the same thing with the cardiovascular system. You're asking it to work harder like the race car with narrowed, damaged blood vessels and sticky blood."
That's what happens to people when they vape, she explained, because nicotine constricts the arteries and makes blood cells "sticky" while also putting more stress on the heart.
And they're starting to see the effects.
"A lot of us have been seeing a spike in the number of people who come in with (heart) palpitations," Utz said. "There's a significant connection between vaping and heart rhythm abnormalities."
Utz said heart attacks are also increasing, but many patients' lab results are coming back clear of illicit drugs or substances that could be the cause. Some of those patients told her they vape.
"Blood cells actually get stickier, especially with the cigarette products and the vape products," she continued. "So when you look at heart attack and stroke rates, they are higher with vaping."
A study conducted by the American Stroke Association found that use of e-cigarette devices increased stroke risk by more than 70% and heart attack risk by almost 60% compared to non-users.
Utz said a lot of information on how vaping affects the body's many systems is still lacking. Cardiologists, she said, are not even required to ask patients they are treating whether they vape.
"One of the bigger concerns we have too, not just as physicians, but a lot of us as parents, is this is becoming so ubiquitous with young people," Utz said. "We we're dealing with, how does it affect a developing system?"
All patients suffering lung injury in the outbreak had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping device.
Doctors have said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance, the Associated Press reports. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses, though a large number of patients reported vaping THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.
Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds. Three-quarters are men, according to the CDC.
Since vaping is particularly popular among young people, schools are trying to find new ways to discourage use of e-cigarettes.
"The district actively promotes an avoidance of all tobacco, vaping devices and e-cigarettes," said Communications Director of Aiken County Public Schools Merry Glenne Piccolino in an email. "This year, our high schools are developing anti-vaping and e-cigarette educational campaigns. These campaigns will include anti-vaping videos, announcements, posters, class meetings and special programs offered by health-focused school organizations."
According to Aiken County Public Schools policy, students found in possession of a vaping device or e-cigarette are subject to disciplinary action under tobacco violation rules. First and second offenses will incur suspension, but a third offense could potentially result in expulsion.
"We encourage all parents to speak with their students about the adverse health risks of vaping and the use of e-cigarettes, as well as the serious disciplinary consequences they may face should they be found in possession of these devices on school property," Piccolino said.
For more info on the vaping-related lung illness outbreak, visit cdc.gov.