The University of South Carolina Aiken School of Business Administration decided to embrace the season of giving during its annual holiday celebration.
This year, when faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the school of business gathered to celebrate, they were invited not only to the party but to participate in a community outreach program. Each guest was encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift that would ultimately be donated to Children's Place, Inc., in Aiken.
"We wanted to use the event to make an impact to our community, so we made it a philanthropic effort," said Ellis Reeves, an advisor in the School of Business who helped organize the annual gathering.
"This event was so important for us because we were able to engage Children's Place, which is a fantastic nonprofit organization," Reeves said. "(Our hope was to) make a positive impact for the children this holiday season."
For several decades, Aiken's Children's Place Inc., has been a resource for children and their families. The nonprofit assists area residents who are facing challenging situations.
"We are here to help grow strong and resilient children and families, creating safer and healthier communities," the organization's website reads.
Reeves said the response from party goers will make the season jollier for several children in Aiken County.
"The results were amazing," he said. "Our faculty, staff, alum, and the campus community really came through for this event."