The University of South Carolina Aiken Eventing Team participated in the River Glen Horse Trials in New Market, Tenn., and returned to campus placing second out of 13 teams.
"I had never been to River Glen before this event, but it was such a beautiful event, and the intercollegiate event was well organized," said Bailey Hamilton, a junior majoring in biology.
Aiken's Pacers were among student-athletes from a number of institutions, including the University of Kentucky, University of the South Sewanee, Clemson University and the University of Tennessee.
"River Glen was a lot of fun. Atlas and I have been working hard, and it was so cool to see that pay off," said Jessica Wymbs, a senior business major from San Jose, Calif.
She and other riders taking part in the event appreciate the camaraderie USC Aiken eventers shared.
"I am super glad to be on such a fun and enthusiastic team," said Carly Payne, a freshman from Madison, Ala.
"They were so helpful, and I am so glad to have found a supportive and fun team."
A fellow nursing major from Johns Island, SC., agrees.
"River Glen was so much fun. I'm grateful to be a part of such a supportive team," said Virginia Quarles.
USC Aiken's individual results from the River Glen Equestrian Center event were:
Jessica Wymbs placed sixth in BNR-B
Keileigh McMurray placed third in OBN
Virginia Quarles placed second in NH
Carly Payne placed sevebth in ON
In addition, the USC Aiken Scramble Team, placed sixth.