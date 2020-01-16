The University of South Carolina Aiken Dressage Team participated in its second show and took home another win for the Pacers while at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
"This program is still relatively new to USC Aiken," said Marissa Collins, advisor for the team. "Fortunately, these riders bring a wealth of talent and experience to our program."
Riders from St. Andrews, Averett University, Elon, N.C. State and Wake Forest also took part in the event. While the team beat out five other collegiate teams, USCA's individual riders also fared well. Virginia Quarles, a nursing major, was the rider who garnered the most points throughout the show.
"The future of the university's dressage team is very promising," Collins said.
Pacers on the USC Aiken Dressage Team who placed at St. Andrews Dressage Test were:
Virginia Quarles, First Level, first place; Keileigh McMurray, Upper Training, first place; and Jessica Wymbs, Lower Training, first place.
Pacers on the USC Aiken Dressage Team who placed at St. Andrews Dressage Seat Equitation were:
Virginia Quarles, First Level, fifth place; Bailey Hamilton, Upper Training, first place; and Jessica Wymbs, Lower Training, first place.