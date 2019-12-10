Leadership from both the University of South Carolina and the Savannah River National Laboratory recently rendezvoused and discussed partnerships as well as the future of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.
The five-member USC team, led by President Bob Caslen, was hosted by Savannah River National Laboratory Director Vahid Majidi and Sharon Marra, the deputy director. A spokesperson from the lab on Tuesday confirmed the meeting and talks, but emphasized no "specific agreements or plans" were brokered.
Caslen spent at least a half-day at the site Dec. 4. The focus was on the lab, and how partnerships or research opportunities could be fostered, university officials said. Such endeavors would boost SRNL's portfolio at a time when the lab is already poised for growth.
The conversations also touched on the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a yet-to-be-built facility planned for USC Aiken.
The multimillion-dollar manufacturing hub would cover 60,000 square-feet at the Pacers campus, according to federal budget documents. Renderings have shown engineering, cyber, robotics and metal labs as well as office spaces, break rooms and places to meet.
The facility will "provide some laboratory space, testing kinds of space, available both for industry and academia," Savannah River Site deputy manager Thomas Johnson Jr. has said. That is to say the AMC is meant to connect what's behind the fence and barricades at the Savannah River Site, a sprawling nuclear reservation, with more-public spheres: education, economic development and industry.
"So, we're trying to spin off from the site, the technology and the great minds that exist around here to help the private sector," U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said near the end of August. "We're trying to take a government footprint and leverage it so we can grow the private sector."
The AMC was pitched years ago. But it's hit snags ever since, including at the federal Office of Management and Budget.
The talks Dec. 4 about the AMC were hopeful, university officials said. The lab spokesperson said the talks were in the context of "it is now in the hands of Congress."
Caslen's trip last week was his first to the Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, since coming aboard in Columbia. Caslen, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, spoke to the Aiken Rotary Club days prior.
University officials said the national lab visit went well and served as an important step forward. Follow-ups are expected.
"The president's visit to the lab reflects his commitment to advancing university partnerships, and those partnerships represent tremendous academic, research and economic development opportunities for the university, students, faculty and the entire state," said Rob Godfrey, a communications adviser to Caslen.
The lab is no stranger to working agreements or collaboration — something the lab spokesperson suggested.
In March, the lab and the Army's cyber school inked a deal standing up an exchange program and a potential cyber training range. And in September 2018, the lab and USC Aiken consummated the Collegiate Affiliate Program, providing qualified national lab retirees the ability to teach college-level classes and labs, among other things.