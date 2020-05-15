Before travel restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19, members of the USC Aiken Pacer Travel Club ventured to Asheville, N.C.
During the three-day trip, the group, led by Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs, and Debbie Boggs, USC Aiken's special events coordinator, packed in as much as they could.
Some members of the group said the highlight of the event was the visit to the Biltmore Estate. While visiting the home of the late George and Edith Vanderbilt, which was built in the late 1800s, the Pacer travelers took in a special exhibit. Downton Abbey: The Exhibition was at the Biltmore this spring.
"The Pacer Travel Club did not want to miss this extravaganza," said a member of the group.
The exhibit is based on the popular series "Downton Abbey," on PBS' Masterpiece Theatre. The show chronicles historical events through the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic staff. The historical fiction series takes place between 1912-1926 and depicts how World War I, the advent of modern technology, the evolution of British social hierarchy and other events impact the lives of the characters, who represent many of the social and economic demographics of the time.
"The costumes and the displays were unbelievable, and this trip was well worth the wait," said one traveler.
While in Asheville, also known as the Land of the Sky, the group toured other local attractions, including the talent of Arkansauce, a group from northwest Arkansas. The band performed in the historic Isis Theater, located in the heart of the city. The group entertained the USC Aiken visitors with its own "genre-hopping" style. Band members said they are inspired by several musical genres, including bluegrass, folk, Americana, country and blues.
"This was added entertainment in one of the oldest movie theatres in downtown Asheville," said Boggs. "In addition to dinner, the Isis Theater pleases the crowds with a different band almost every night. Arkansauce was one of those bands you just wanted to get up and dance to."
Before heading back to Aiken, the group stopped by the famed Western North Carolina Farmers Market. This complex covers 36-acres, is open all year and is stocked with seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods and artisan crafts.
"Needless to say, the group brought back some lasting memories and some new friends," said one traveler.
The Pacer Travel Club offers regional jaunts, international trips and educational tours. For more information about the Pacer Travel Club, call 803-641-3630.