Students, faculty and staff at USC Aiken will have access to free COVID-19 testing throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a university press release.
Partnering with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, USC Aiken will provide drive-thru testing for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the USC Aiken Student Health Center beginning in August.
ARMC will supply and process the tests used by the university, according to the press release. Additionally, ARMC will test student athletes in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
As soon as USC Aiken and ARMC finalized their partnership, nursing majors from the university began helping hospital professionals conduct courtesy COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff, according to the press release.
The year-round COVID-19 testing is part of USC Aiken’s overall plans to mitigate the virus on their campus. According to their website, all students living in university housing will be tested, and the university will provide all students and employees with educational materials and videos about safe behavior and recognizing symptoms of COVID-19.
USC Aiken is scheduled to begin face-to-face instruction for the fall semester on Aug. 20. The press release says they will offer students more online options, limit the number of students per classroom and require face coverings, among other precautionary measures.
For more information on USC Aiken’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, visit their website at usca.edu/pacer-ready.