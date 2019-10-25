When they were in New Orleans for fall break, some students from the University of South Carolina Aiken had the time of their lives – but it wasn't spent at the places the city may be known for.
"While in New Orleans, we partnered with Habitat for Humanity and assisted them with building a house for Hurricane Katrina victims," said Morgan Thornton, one of the organizers of the alternative fall break. "This service project was very enjoyable for everyone who attended as we were able to help give back to the community in a way that many of us have not done before."
Thornton, a biology major, is the student coordinator for Impact. Impact is a community service organization that provides a convenient way for students to participate in outreach activities in Aiken and beyond.
"Because of Impact, I have grown as an individual and a servant leader," said Ashley DeFore who went to New Orleans and works with Thornton coordinating community outreach events. "I have such a passion for volunteer work, and I am so thankful that my job allows me to give others a chance at community service experiences, too."
USCA students who participated in the New Orleans project were Morgan Thornton, Ashley DeFore, Shakenia Carter, Alaine Sullivan, Victoria Riddle, Suzanna LaMunion, Sarah Gohagan, Jenna Toole and Becky Brandeberry.