A University of South Carolina Aiken student has been identified as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in Aiken County.
Jeremiah Duncan, 20, of Beech Island was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being found in a parked car on Gunter Road in Aiken with a gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said in a release.
The Sheriff's Office received a dispatch call at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday from a resident who found a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
Duncan was found in the driver's seat with an apparent injury to the head.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed the case is classified as a homicide and will be continuing investigation along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy will be performed on Duncan's body Wednesday morning in Newberry.
Duncan was a graduate of Silver Bluff High school and was a multi-sport athlete.
In June 2018, Duncan signed to play baseball at Benedict College before attending USC Aiken.
"The campus community was saddened to hear the news of Jeremiah Duncan, a sophomore communication major," USC Aiken said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeremiah's family and friends during this difficult time."
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.
