Changes are likely to come at the Pickens-Salley House, an antebellum icon, at USC Aiken. Some have already been made.

The university, around this time last year, began referring to the plantation-style building as the Alumni House, a decision executed as a chancellor-convened committee mulled how to better – and more accurately – explain the historic building's provenance, roughly 200-year narrative and current uses.

The chancellor's office, occupied by Dr. Sandra Jordan, will be moved out of the Pickens-Salley House before the end of summer break, as well, according to a June message reviewed by the Aiken Standard.

"This move is an important one for many reasons. It's the right thing to do, and now is the right time to do it," the message from Jordan reads. "Members of our campus community have shared their concerns and expressed the pain associated with the history of this building and what it represents."

Monuments and vestiges of the Confederacy and the Civil War, more broadly, have recently come under increased fire nationwide. Such monuments and markers are sprinkled across the greater Aiken County region.

The Pickens-Salley House gets its name from the prominent people who, years apart, shared personal ties to it.

The home was originally built near Edgefield in 1829 for Francis Pickens, the eventual South Carolina governor during secession and the Civil War. Lucy Holcombe Pickens was an "ardent Confederate" and novelist, as an Aiken County Historical Society marker explains.

After Francis Pickens – a slave owner and political ally of John C. Calhoun – died, the house fell into disrepair.

In 1929, Eulalie Chafee Salley, a legendary suffragist and barrier-breaking realtor, with the help of others, bought the house, moved it to Aiken County, and worked to reconstruct and resuscitate it.

"Salley's efforts are significant as she was one of the first women actively involved in historic preservation in South Carolina," the National Park Service's website notes.

The house, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was given and moved to USCA decades ago.

Updating the campus name of the Pickens-Salley House was one of the first implemented recommendations made by the strategizing committee, which included USCA faculty, staff and students, a university official explained. The task force was assembled following a meeting with students who felt the house was not "completely" and fairly explained or portrayed, the official said.

Other initiatives related to the house – now a gleaming white with pillars, porch and brick approach – are also in the works. The university is working with a historian to research, collect and piece together the home's full history and tell the story of those associated with it, including slaves and the Salley family. More historical markers or signs are another possibility.

"The historical marker" – the one in front of the building – "will retain the name of the former owners of this house, but renaming the house on our maps and signs will clarify that this lovely historical home now houses a set of university offices," a July 2019 message from Jordan reads. "A significant number of visitors, neighbors, and students think that the Pickens-Salley House is the chancellor's home and thus, they are reluctant to come in."

The USCA sign near the Pickens-Salley House refers to it as the Alumni House. So does the university's online timeline.

As it stands now, the house, effectively an office building, is home to the university's external affairs, advancement and alumni departments.