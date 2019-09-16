The University of South Carolina Aiken announced today that Jason Zike accepted the position of chief of the USC Aiken Police Department, effective Sept. 16.
A graduate of Western Carolina University and several professional development training programs offered by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, Zike brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to USC Aiken.
He comes to Aiken from the Columbia College Police Department, where he was a captain. He also served on the Rock Hill Police Department and currently serves as a command sergeant major in the N.C. Army National Guard. A recognized leader in his field, Zike also taught at Georgia Military College.
"Jason is committed to providing a safe learning and working environment for every member of our campus, which is critical to our mission," said Dr. Sandra Jordan, USC Chancellor.