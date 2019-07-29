Construction is underway on University Parkway to create a new, grander main entrance to USC Aiken.
The remodel of the entrance is part of a 10-year master plan that was laid out several years ago by several stakeholders in the university such as alumni, faculty and staff.
"The generous funds the university received for this project will create a highly visible and pronounced front entry that showcases our new logo," said Brian Enter, Senior University Facilities Executive at USCA, in an email. "The new construction, located outside Penland Administration Building, will replace the current brick monuments that display our university name."
Enter said the plan calls for the monuments to be "constructed of brick," similar to the kind used in other buildings on USCA's campus.
Leslie Hull-Ryde, USCA's communications director, said the university plans to have the construction completed by the time the students return to class in September.
Construction is currently on schedule.
Other projects of the 10-year plan include the Pacer Pedestrian Bridge, repurposing existing facilities for academic purposes, infrastructure and road improvements.
The completion of the projects depends on when the funding to complete them becomes available.