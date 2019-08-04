USC Aiken students can now dash to class thanks to a new fleet of electric scooters going into operation this semester.
Starting this month, 100 brand-new electric Spin scooters will be operational at USC Aiken. Anyone on campus can use the scooters for free.
"We just feel it's a great opportunity – a new transportation opportunity – for our students," said Ross Philbeck, Assistant Director of Campus Recreation and Wellness. "It gives them a quick way to get around campus."
The scooters will be operational during the daylight hours. Anyone who uses them must first sign a liability waiver on Spin's mobile app.
Those who ride the scooters also have to sign the terms of use in the app, promising to follow the rules of the road and to take appropriate safety measures while riding. Riders must be at least 18 years old but aren't limited to students at USC Aiken. Anyone on campus can use them.
A geofence prevents the scooters from being taken outside a certain range around the campus. Philbeck said the current geofence would allow students to take the scooters off campus to nearby restaurants or Walmart on Richland Avenue.
Although Philbeck said the scooters, which top out at about 17 miles per hour, can be taken out on roads and highways, anyone who does so should exercise caution.
"They recommend you use them on lightly traveled roads where bike paths would go," Philbeck said.
He said riders should exercise the same safety precautions anyone walking along or biking along the side of a road traveled by motor vehicles would.
Some of the students have taken a quick liking to the scooters.
"I like the scooters cause it's a quicker way for transportation on campus," said Trey Williams.
"I think it's a really good idea for people who are in housing or running late," Suzanna Lamuniln said. "I think it's also a big deal for international students who don't have a car and would like to go to Walmart or some of the other restaurants around here."
Spin scooters are currently used in 40 cities nationwide and on seven other college campuses, such as Vanderbilt University and Oklahoma State University.
To learn more about spin, visit spin.app.