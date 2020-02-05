Students at USC Aiken will hold a candlelight vigil today in memory of student Jeremiah Duncan, who was identified as the victim in an ongoing homicide case in Aiken County.
The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Downs basketball court on the USC Aiken campus.
Duncan, 20, of Beech Island was found dead Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound in a parked vehicle on Gunter Road in Aiken.
Investigation into the case is ongoing.
Duncan was a sophomore communication major at USCA.
He was a gradate of Silver Bluff High school and was a multi-sport athlete.
"News like this is very difficult for all of us in a close-knit campus community like USC Aiken," Dr. Sandra Jordan, USCA chancellor said in a statement Tuesday. "Counselors are standing by to support our students, faculty and staff and provide grief counseling. Our first priority at this moment is to extend our sympathy and condolences to Jeremiah's family and friends. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."