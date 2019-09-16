Since Monday, USC Aiken has been celebrating Constitution Week, a national holiday that honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution over 200 years ago.
The university has been providing seminars to the public where guest speakers discuss research about topics relating to the constitution, such as religious freedom and voter suppression.
The first talk was given Monday by Dr. Besheer Mohamed, a senior researcher at the Pew Research Center.
Mohamed's talk, which was attended by students and the public, focused on analyzing and interpreting trends of religious growth in the United States and how religion affects political party alignment and stance on socio-economic issues.
Mohamed also tested the crowd's knowledge of religion, quizzing them on topics of Buddhism, Christianity, Islam and other faiths – and was delighted to find the room answered all of the questions correctly.
"Most people don't get all these right," Mohamed said.
He also took questions about how the Pew Research Center, one of the leading research organizations in the United States, collects their data and analyzes trends. He lectured on data that has shown how social beliefs have varied across religious and political groups over the past 20 years.
Constitution Week typically begins on Constitution Day on Sept. 17, which marks the day U.S. delegates debated, compromised and signed the Constitution to enshrine and outline basic freedoms for citizens. USC Aiken expanded the holiday to recognize Constitution Week in recent years.
USCA takes Constitution Week as an opportunity to provide the public with the chance to learn about those freedoms and how they have evolved over the years – and how they will continue to evolve in the face of the United States' ever-shifting socio-political landscape.
"The Constitution is quite literally the contract which Americans make with each other and their government and under which they choose to live their lives," said Dr. Matt Thornburg, assistant professor of political science in a press release. "You certainly wouldn't agree to any other contract without understanding it, and so we view it as critical that all Americans understand their rights and obligations under the U.S. Constitution."
On Thursday, Ali Titus, Policy and Communication Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, will give a talk about the history and current work of the ACLU in South Carolina. This talk will take place in the Penland building, room 106, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.