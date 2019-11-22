The Aiken County Homeless Coalition and USC Aiken collectively hosted a video night and discussion Thursday night addressing student homelessness across the nation and in Aiken County specifically.
The coalition is a relatively new group of individuals in Aiken County with a goal of addressing homelessness within the county, coalition chairperson Roxana Sirk said.
Through a series of videos highlighting stories of homelessness and talks from several speakers, dialogue flowed with topics including the stigma of homelessness, statistics and local resources.
"There is a homeless problem in Aiken, but here it's not visible because it is a rural area," Sirk said. "You have encampments in the woods. In big cities, you see blocks and tents; but you don't see that here."
The coalition invited Sherida Stroman as the guest speaker of the discussion.
Stroman serves Aiken County Public Schools as its district McKinney-Vento homeless liaison.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act requires state and local educational agencies to develop, review and revise policies to remove barriers to the enrollment, attendance and success in school that homeless children may experience.
As of Thursday, there are 174 documented students in Aiken County who are experiencing homelessness, Stroman said.
"You may ask, 'Where are they?'" Stroman said. "They're in motels. They are doubled up with families. Sometimes, we find out they've been sleeping in their car or, sometimes, abandoned buildings."
Last year, Aiken County had 424 documented students who were experiencing homelessness, Stroman said.
"I think this number is going to be higher this year," Stroman said. "We've never had 174 at this point of the school year."
A major topic of discussion throughout the night was the stigma of homelessness.
Stroman said the federal definition of homelessness is one who lacks a fixed regular night time residence. However, that can make it difficult to identify those who need help.
"In reality, you can see a person dressed normally walking down the street and they could be homeless," Sirk said.
Within Aiken County schools, Stroman said she and others look for signs such as students who are hungry, who may have a change in behavior or may be missing classes.
It was suggested to direct those facing homelessness to local services and shelters; however, Sirk said the lack of shelters in Aiken County poses a serious issue.
"We have two full-service shelters right now – the Salvation Army, who serves families, and one that serves only men," Sirk said. "The coalition is working very hard to try to start the dialogue with the local government that this is a problem."
Food insecurity resource at USCA
A problem related to homelessness facing the USCA campus is food insecurity.
Ross Philbeck, assistant director of campus recreation and wellness at USCA, defined food insecurity as someone who lacks financial resources to access food.
About 40% of college students are food insecure, Philbeck said.
"It can have a bad effect on a student's academics," Philbeck said. "They'll have lower grades and lower test scores and are less likely to graduate."
With this in mind, USCA put together a task force comprised of faculty, staff and students to create new resources for students facing food insecurity.
The task force has created new resources including full or partial meal plans granted to students who cannot pay for a full semester meal plan.
Area Churches Together Serving, a local organization that provides temporary emergency assistance in the Aiken area, has partnered with the university to provide qualifying students a week's worth of food.
So far, the task force has helped one student use the resource.
Philbeck encourages any USCA student who may be facing food insecurity to email him at rossp@usca.edu.
More to be done
USCA student Martin Pope, senior accounting major, was one of many students in the audience of the discussion.
Pope said, as a college student, homelessness isn't something that comes to mind often, but he leaves the discussion more aware of the issue.
"It's crazy how something like being homeless effects your grades," Pope said. "You're here to make a living, and you're struggling to making a living. I feel like there's more that could be asked or done, but this is a start."
Sirk is hopeful to host more discussions about the local issue of homelessness within the Aiken community, especially with USCA students.
She called on students to raise their voices about the issue of homelessness and to call on local leaders to pursue change.
"We can always use help," Sirk said. "Join us in raising our voices and help us to improve the services that are already being provided here in the area and reaching out to community and local governments because they have the means and the power to make change."