Vandria Steward experienced firsthand how difficult it was to send two children to college at the exact same time when she and her twin sister enrolled at USC Aiken.
"As you know, college is an expensive investment for one student, therefore having two students attending at the same time is double the commitment," Steward said.
Steward and her sister are from Ruffin, South Carolina, a community in Colleton County and within 15 miles of Walterboro. Steward graduated from USCA in 2005 with an undergraduate degree in communications and currently works for the Aiken County government. Her sister, Andria, studied psychology.
Although her college days are behind her, the unique financial challenge of being twins seeking higher education left a lasting impression on her. Steward and her family decided they wanted to establish a scholarship at their Alma Mater to assist twins in need of financial aid who wanted to pursue higher education.
Steward and her sister established the Steward Twins Scholarship at USCA in 2013. The scholarship, according to university officials, helps the students pay tuition. It has been awarded to three students since its establishment – a twin sibling and a set of twins.
In 2008, Steward also awarded a scholarship to a twin student at Aiken Technical College.
"I was motivated to start these scholarships due to the lack of available scholarships offered for twins when my sister and I started our undergrad studies," Steward said. "These scholarships provide financial assistance for twins therefore helping to relieve the family of the financial strain of sending more than one child to school at once. The scholarships are only awarded to a twin (or twins) who meet the requirements of the scholarship."
Twins run in Steward's family. Among her nephews and nieces are two sets of twins.
In 2015, one of her nephews, Blair, passed away when he was 3 years old. The USCA scholarship was renamed in his honor, as the Steward Twins Scholarship Fund in Memory of Blair Steward, in 2018.
The scholarship is primarily supported by the Steward family and are awarded to students who meet the requirements as funds become available.
“We are extremely grateful to our generous alumni who are investing in our students," said Mary Driscoll, Vice Chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs. "This unique scholarship will help defray some of the costs for twins enrolled at USC Aiken."
Currently, the USCA scholarship is still collecting funds after being awarded to three other students.
For more info about the Stewards' scholarship, contact USC Aiken's Admissions Office.