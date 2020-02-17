A construction project that would upgrade the facilities at the Aiken County Animal Shelter is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel will consider a resolution that would authorize an agreement to hire J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. to oversee the work to enclose the rear portion of the kennels.
There is a roof over that area, but the sides are “open to the elements,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker on Monday.
Enclosing the kennels, he added, will be “more beneficial for the animals during inclement weather and also more beneficial for the staff and volunteers who are working with the animals. It will be nice to have them inside instead of in the rain or the cold or even the heat during the summertime.”
According to the resolution, Aiken-based J.E. Stewart submitted the “lowest responsive and responsible bid” among the offers received from three vendors.
The cost of the project will be $409,800, and proceeds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV will provide the funding.
The Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include the following:
• The second reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for approximately 4 acres of property at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road near New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Residential Multifamily Development.
• A resolution to accept $4,506 in grant funds from PalmettoPride for equipment and training for a litter enforcement program.
• A resolution to accept $9,000 in grant funds from PalmettoPride for marketing, training and supplies for the Keep Aiken County Beautiful program.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Government Center